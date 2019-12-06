|
Bruce L. Bacon
Malone - Bruce L. Bacon, 70, of Town of Calumetville, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was born December 15, 1948, in Fond du Lac, the son of Robert and Roberta Bacon. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1966. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 - 1971, serving in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. New Jersey, and then as a Navy Reservist from 1971 - 1995. Bruce owned Bacon Masonry for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and sitting by the fire.
Bruce is survived by his loving partner for 32 years, Carol T. Adams of Malone, his children: Nathan L. (Hannah) Bacon of Madison, Jennifer E. (Brian) Neumann of Berlin, Jeremey J. Nelson of South Carolina, Melanie A. (Greg) Stenz of N. Fond du Lac, Marlin P. Nelson of Fond du Lac and Jeffery V. (Nicole) Adams of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his sister, Nancy (Ken) O'Neil of N. Fond du Lac.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Skyelar Neumann and his nephew James O'Neil.
A Celebration of Bruce's Life will take place at Paula's Pub & Grill (formerly Talk of the Town), N10847 Hwy151, Calumetville, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Mount Calvary American Legion Post #434 will conduct military services at 2:30 pm.
A memorial in Bruce's name has been established.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019