Bruce M. Orvis
1931 - 2020
Bruce M. Orvis

Fond du Lac - Bruce M. Orvis, age 89, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born on September 3, 1931, in Oakfield, WI, the son of Roger K. and Retta R. (Towne) Orvis. On November 27, 1954, Bruce married Shirley Mae Preissner at St. John the Baptist Church in Woodhull. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2019. Bruce was a farmer with his brother Roger for many years. He later worked at Miles Kimball. He enjoyed car shows, watching car racing and golf, playing canasta and playing the accordion.

Survivors include his children, Jeanne (Ron) Giebel of Fond du Lac, Larry Orvis of Fond du Lac, Mary Roberts of Fond du Lac, Brian (Anne) Orvis of Fond du Lac, Bruce Orvis Jr. of Appleton, Ann (Frank) McCandless of Oshkosh, Randy (Jessica Laschum) Orvis of Fond du Lac, Kay (Moises) Garcia of Fond du Lac; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and two on the way; siblings, Pat Heyer of Brandon, Tom Lemiesz of Fond du Lac, Joe (Cheri) Lemiesz of Rosendale; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria (Jerry) Schumacher of Rosendale, Duane (Barb) Preissner of Fond du Lac, Sharon Vandervort of Eldorado, Ron (Judy) Preissner of Oakfield, Carol Preissner of Rochester, MN, Mark (Linda) Preissner of Ripon; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Roger (Bernice) Orvis; infant sister, Mary; one son-in-law, Gerald Roberts; brother-in-law, Al Vandervort.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Our Risen Savior Church, N6499 Cty Hwy Y, (Woodhull) Eldorado, WI 54932. Visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.

Special thanks to Hospice Home of Hope for the wonderful care given to our dad.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Risen Savior Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Risen Savior Church
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
