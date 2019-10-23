Services
Beaver Dam - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
(920) 885-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Pinkerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce W. Pinkerton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce W. Pinkerton Obituary
Bruce W. Pinkerton

Bruce William Pinkerton, age 78 of Waupun, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after a brief illness.

Bruce was born on October 18, 1941 in Fond du Lac and raised in Brandon by his parents Carroll and Marguerite (Tauschmann) Pinkerton. A 1959 graduate from Brandon High School, he went to work for Mercury Marine and then worked for Moormans Inc. for 40 ½ years. He loved to watch Nascar, golf, and listen to country music.

Bruce is survived by his 3 daughters, Debbie Schley of Ripon, Lynda Smet of Rosendale, and Diane Hamilton of Princeton; sister, Sharon Peters of Brandon; special friend, Eva Zanto of Waupun; 3 grandchildren, Zach, Heather, and Andy; great-grandson, Weston; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Bruce Lee; son-in-law, Rodger Schley, brother-in-law, Kenneth Peters; and other relatives.

In honoring Bruce's request, private services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Brandon Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now