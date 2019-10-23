|
Bruce W. Pinkerton
Bruce William Pinkerton, age 78 of Waupun, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after a brief illness.
Bruce was born on October 18, 1941 in Fond du Lac and raised in Brandon by his parents Carroll and Marguerite (Tauschmann) Pinkerton. A 1959 graduate from Brandon High School, he went to work for Mercury Marine and then worked for Moormans Inc. for 40 ½ years. He loved to watch Nascar, golf, and listen to country music.
Bruce is survived by his 3 daughters, Debbie Schley of Ripon, Lynda Smet of Rosendale, and Diane Hamilton of Princeton; sister, Sharon Peters of Brandon; special friend, Eva Zanto of Waupun; 3 grandchildren, Zach, Heather, and Andy; great-grandson, Weston; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Bruce Lee; son-in-law, Rodger Schley, brother-in-law, Kenneth Peters; and other relatives.
In honoring Bruce's request, private services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Brandon Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019