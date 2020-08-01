1/1
Bryan Wondra

Fond du Lac - Bryan S. Wondra, 56, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Bryan was born on May 5, 1964 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late David (Nelda) Wondra and Sharon (Elroy) Minnick. Bryan worked as a Press Operator for many printing companies, including Teuteberg Incorporated for over 20 years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially golf, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. Bryan also liked engraving wood. Bryan was a kind and generous man and above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bryan will be missed by his siblings, Christopher Wondra, Marcella (Boyd) Blodgett, Joseph (Lynn) Wondra, Kimberly (Darvin) Rickert, and Laura Minnick; his former wife, Margaret (Peggy) Wondra; step-son, Brandon (Kari) Marker; step-grandson, Collin Marker; his special aunt, Lucille (Rick) Fauska along with numerous other aunts and uncles. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, David (Nelda) Wondra and Sharon (Elroy) Minnick; his former mother and father-in-law, Gene and Eileen Eliszewski; maternal and paternal grandparents; his nephew, David T. Wondra; aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life for immediate family, extended family, and close friends will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at N1978 Rolling Drive Campbellsport, WI. 53010 beginning at 3:00 pm and ending sometime Sunday.

Memorials are appreciated to Bryan's family.

Bryan's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and chaplains at St. Agnes Hospital and Rev. Edward Sanchez from Holy Family for all the care and support they provided. Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
