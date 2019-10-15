|
|
Caden D. Ross
North Fond du Lac - Caden D. Ross, 11, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on April 1, 2008, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Shawn and Sara Becker Ross. Caden was currently a 5th Grader at Friendship Learning Center, North Fond du Lac. He enjoyed cars, especially racing, and trains. He loved spending time with his dogs, Jenjer, Molly, Mia and Roxxy.
He is survived by his parents, Shawn and Sara Ross, his brothers: Ethan and Hudson Ross; his maternal grandparents, Hilary (Linda) Becker of West Bend; two uncles: Kevin Becker of Hartford and Jason Becker of Mayville; and his cousins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sharon and Daniel Ross, his aunt and uncle, Treva and Chuck VanGuilder.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019