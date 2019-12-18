|
Caecilia "Cil" Mecklenberg
Waupun - Caecilia "Cil" Mecklenberg, 81, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Caecilia was born June 27, 1938 in the town of Chester, Dodge County, the daughter of Martin and Lelah Peachy Koehler. On October 5, 1957 she married Gerald Mecklenberg in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Over the years Cil was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory, Electra-Wire, Regal Ware, and the Christian Home. Cil enjoyed the outdoors with Gerald, whether it be yard work, traveling, hunting, or fishing.
Cil is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Mecklenberg of Waupun; a son, Bob (Pam) Mecklenberg of Burnett; a daughter, Sharon Suelflow (special friend, Philip Peters of Waupun; eight grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clem (Diane) Koehler of Green Lake; a sister, Lela Ruske of Waupun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Warren (Judy) Mecklenberg of Waupun, Sandy (Paul) Lang of Menomonee Falls, and Georgia Mecklenberg of Waupun; along with nieces and nephews.
Cil was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters at child birth; and brothers-in-law, John Ruske and Donald Mecklenberg.
Memorial services for Caecilia Mecklenberg will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019