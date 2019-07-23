|
|
Cameron Beirne
Beaver Dam - Cameron G. Beirne, 46, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield at a later date.
Cameron was born on January 23, 1973 in Oakfield, WI to George and Nancy Beirne. He was a 1991 graduate of Oakfield High School. Cameron married Jessica Schultz in 2001. He had previously been employed at Citizen Publishing Co. and then Apache Stainless in Beaver Dam where he worked for 22 years as a machinist.
Cameron was an extremely detail orientated guy in everything. He liked to be exact in the things he did. His hobbies included woodworking, "measure twice, cut once," and cooking which he was especially good at. Cameron also enjoyed 4-wheeling, mopeding on the weekends, RC cars and trucks, and video gaming.
Cameron is survived by his wife, Jessica (Schultz) Beirne of Beaver Dam; his parents: George and Nancy Beirne of Fond du Lac; his brother, Troy Beirne of Fond du Lac; father-in-law, James Schultz of Beaver Dam; niece, Emmrie Beirne of Fond du Lac; special cousins: Joe and Lisa Stoppleworth of Fond du Lac; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Faye Schultz.
Cameron's life ended way too soon. He will be missed. Cameron, we love you!
Memorials may be directed to Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Cameron's family wishes to thank both Hillside Manor and Hillside Hospice for all their compassionate care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 23 to July 24, 2019