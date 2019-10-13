|
Camille Krahn
Lomira - Camille Eleanor Krahn (nee Mason),79, of Lomira went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Camille was born in Bloomington, IL to the late Ellis P. and Lenore H. (nee Schneider) Mason on March 19, 1940.
She grew up in the Cedarburg-Mequon area and attended Cedarburg High School. On July 19, 1975, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Krahn bringing together two families as one.
Camille loved adventure, being outdoors, camping, a warm comforting camp fire, gardening, God's creatures, music of all genres, traveling throughout the US, sunrises, and a cool breeze on her face.
She was a beloved mother who loved spending time with her family, teaching them to be loving, compassionate, independent, and strong. Three lessons she passed onto her children are: Life is joyful even in hardship so be thankful for what you have; Where there is a will there is a way; and Give of yourself and share your talents. She taught us by example through hard work and determination.
She worked various jobs throughout her life, from manufacturing to retail, retiring in 2012. She was never content to sit without a project or book in hand. Over her lifetime she created many beautiful knitted, crocheted or cross-stitched keepsakes for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband Kenneth; daughters, Juanita (Brian) Okon of LeRoy, Wendy Giese of Fond du Lac, Maria (Joel) Sampson of Lanesboro, MN, Annette Weber, Idaho; Kim (Steele) Hatter Durango, CO; and Edward Krahn, Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Jessica Okon (special friend Marv Voss), Jamie Okon (special friend Pam Kienbaum and daughter Mariah), Hailey (Brett) Dykstra, Julia Giese, Ben and Nora Sampson, Brock (Alicia) Weber, Gretchen Weber, Andrea (Curtis) Shry, Catherine Hatter and four great grandchildren.
Other survivors include her siblings Claudia (Allen) Benicke and Ellis Arthur Mason, brother-in-law Milton Dehling, cousins, nieces, nephews, beloved friends, and her dearly loved dog Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Roberta Dehling, Valerie Hall, and infant sister Victoria; brother, James Mason; step-brother, Richard Mason; brother-in-law, Larry Hall; and son-in-law, Curtis Giese.
A memorial service in remembrance of Camille will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 558 S. Water St., Lomira. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. on Friday at Theresa Union Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main St., Lomira as well as on Friday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. John's Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank St. Agnes Hospital, the staff at Agnesian Cancer Center - Fond du Lac, Hope Health & Rehabilitation Center - Lomira, Hospice Hope of Fond du Lac and the many friends and family who sat by her side and visited with her, prayed for her and sent well wishes.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Camille's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019