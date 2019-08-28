|
Cammy L. (Coburn) Wall
Sun Prairie - Cammy L. (Coburn) Wall, age 47 of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, Wis. Cammy fought a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Cammy was born June 11, 1972, to the late John M. and Brenda (Resop) Coburn in Fond du Lac. She graduated Goodrich High in 1990. Cammy attended Central University in Pella, Iowa graduating in 1994 with a BA in German. She taught school in Fairmont, MN. In 1998, Cammy ventured to New York City and worked at the BayernLB German Bank where she met the love of her life Daniel Wall. Cammy and Dan were married on October 16, 2004. Together they have two children, Ainsley Paige and Carter McKay. Ainsley and Carter were the center of Cammy's world and she was so proud of them and their achievements. Cammy was known for her contagious laugh, deep love of family, sweetness, vitality and crafting talents. Cammy was a diehard Packer fan and so much enjoyed the UW-Wisconsin Marching Band and the Badgers.
Cammy is survived by her husband, Dan; her children, Ainsley and Carter; her mother, Brenda and step-dad, Ronald Roehl; sister, Wendy (Russell) Gulig; step-brothers: Robert Roehl and Douglas (Amanda) Roehl and their children, Aiden, Gabriel, MaKaylynn, Brookelynn and Easton; a special "little sister" cousin, Erin (Chad) Glodowski and their children, Izak and Noah; grandmother, Bernice Resop; mother-in-law, Charlotte Wall (Michigan); and brothers-in-law, Ken (Sabina) Wall (Taiwan) and Geoff Wall (Michigan). She is further survived by her nephew, Jesse (Jessica Borchardt) and their children Clayton and Colton Bebow; niece, Angela (Mike) Haase and their children Seth Holiday, Jayden and Lily Haase; aunts: Barbara (Elmer) Ditter, Betty Resop (Whitewater), Bonnie Resop, Caroline Strack, Sharon Maida (Florida) and Barbara Donnelly (Missouri); uncles: Richard Resop and Randall Resop (partner Brian Beyer); and many cousins, other family, friends and her furry pets, Freckles, Molly Minerva and Leia Rey. She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Coburn, Jr.; aunt, Beverly Resop, uncle, Robert Resop Jr., grandfather, Robert Resop, Sr., and grandparents, John M. Coburn, Sr., and Norine Sharpe.
Visitation will take place at the Church of Peace, 158 S. Military Rd. Fond du Lac on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Rev Jack Kraaz will officiate. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials for college funds for Ainsley and Carter are welcome or to Gilda's Club, 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton, WI 53562
A special thank you to Dr. Mark Burkard and staff at the UW Carbone Center and Hospital in Madison, and to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg for their kind and gentle care for Cammy.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019