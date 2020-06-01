Carl D. Mahnke
Mayville - Carl D. Mahnke, age 85, of Mayville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Carl was born the son of Adolph and Elizabeth (Uhl) Mahnke on June 29, 1934 in Mayville. Carl honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1952-1956. He was united in marriage to Janet Kahlhamer on June 28, 1958 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. Carl had retired from Metalcraft of Mayville after 45 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. Carl also belonged to the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and was also on the Mayville Fire Department from 1968-1984. He also volunteered his time with the Mayville Food Pantry for many years. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed hunting, bowling, and stamp collecting. Carl also had a soft spot for dogs and enjoyed all of the family dogs especially Zoe. He also loved spending time with his family and his friends and his best friend of 40 plus years Frank Peterson.
Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years- Janet of Mayville. His daughters- Susan (Dale) Schwantes of Horicon and Nadeane (Guy) Mattson of Mayville. His grandchildren- Anthony Schwantes, David (Jennifer) Schwantes, and Amanda (Mike) Sullivan. His great grandchildren- Caroline Schwantes, Jefferey Schwantes, Amber Schwantes, Finnigan Sullivan, and Corbin Sullivan. His sisters- Phyllis Poppe of Watertown and Alice Lebakken of Galesville. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor and Adolph, sister Marion, and best friend Frank Peterson.
A private family service will be held on Friday, June 5 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee with the Rev. Dennis Bratz officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Special thanks to the staff of Clearview in Juneau and Marquardt Hospice for the care and support shown to Carl and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
