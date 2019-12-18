|
Carl "Butch" G. Goron
Fond du Lac - Carl "Butch" G. Goron, 76, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on April 25, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the son of Carl and Kathryn Smet Goron. Carl was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam era. On September 17, 1966, he married Sandra P. Morrison at St. Louis Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Carl owned and operated Standard Oil in Fond du Lac and in North Fond du Lac for a number of years, and after that he operated an award winning McDonald's in Illinois. He was a member of Presentation Church. Carl loved going fishing, car racing, listening to the oldies station while tinkering on his cars, and loved spoiling his dog, Lucy. He especially loved his family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy" Goron of Fond du Lac, his daughters: Lori (Harry) Schwartz of Fountain, CO and Caryn (Kyle Strauss) Goron of Grants Pass, OR; his two grandchildren: Willie and Katie Schwartz of Fountain, CO; his sister, Rosie Steinke of Muscatine, IA, and his sister in-laws: Marge Heise, Darlene Angle and Nancy (Gary) Zupke, all of North Fond du Lac.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Dolores (Forrest) Mueller and Carlene (John) Michalowske, and his brother in-laws: Tom Heise, Leo Steinke and Daryl Morrison.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019