Carleton "Carlie" Ruenger
Markesan - Carleton Fred Ruenger, 99 years and 11 months, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Markesan Resident Home.
Carleton was born on May 7, 1920, Township of Mackford, Green Lake County, the son of Fred and Clara (Kroll) Ruenger. He was baptized and confirmed at the County Line Lutheran Church. Carleton graduated from Waupun High School in 1938, and then joined his father in farming on Mackford Prairie. Carleton was one of the first farmers in the area to operate a grain combine and also one of the first to install a pipeline milking system. On January 14, 1950, he married Betty Schwandt of Markesan and they farmed until 1975, and then moved to Markesan. Carleton was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Markesan where he served on the church council and ushering team. He served on the Mackford school board, the ASC Community, was a director in the Green Lake County Holstein Association, a rural mail carrier for thirteen years and a director in the Farmers State Bank for twenty-two years. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and a Chicago Cubs baseball fan, lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and NASCAR racing.
Carleton is survived by his wife, Betty, of 70 years; a daughter Robin (Wayne) Berg of Markesan; two sons, Jay (Barbara) Ruenger of Beaver Dam and Clair (Brenda) Ruenger of Richfield; grandsons, Wyatt Berg and significant other Katie Casey of Markesan, Joshua (Lindsay) Ruenger of Milwaukee and Jason Ruenger of Milwaukee; granddaughters, Erin (Matthew) Boyd and children, Elijah, Nolan and Madeline of Wauwatosa and Alison (Jim) Brown and children, Lakely and Jemma of Markesan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his in laws, Roland (Vivian) Schwandt and Bernice (Malcom) MacDonald.
A private graveside service will be held at Markesan Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Jason Jobs officiating.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020