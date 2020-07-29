Carol A. Meyst
Fond du Lac - Carol A. Burns Meyst, 80, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at GranCare.
She was born on May 16, 1940, the daughter of Dr. Donald L. and Jane Taylor Burns. She was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1958. Carol worked at Gormican & Korb for ten years and then worked at Northern Aluminum Foundry (NAFCO), where she met John. Carol and John were married on October 18, 1971.
Carol was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac. She was a past officer of the FDL Service League, delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 years, and volunteered at American Red Cross Blood Drives, serving juice and snacks to those who donated blood.
Carol and John's home was featured in the 2009 Agnesian Garden Walk and she was proud to share her gardens with the community. She especially took great pride in her water fountains, gazebo and was well known for having some of the most beautiful shade plants which included hostas and begonias. Her begonias were specifically placed as a memorial area for her beloved golden retrievers, which were such a huge part of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John W. Meyst, her brother-in-law Peter (Lois) Meyst of Ohio, her sisters-in-law: Sara (Paul) Saffran of Van Dyne and Dena Meyst of Fond du Lac; her nieces, nephews and many other relatives, and Barbara Berg who has been a special friend since childhood.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, William Meyst.
Per Carol's wishes, there will be no memorial services. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420.