Carol A. Schultz
Fond du Lac - Carol A. Schultz, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on August 25, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harry Turville and Frieda Schmall. She was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 1959. She attended Lakeland College in Sheboygan.
Carol worked for Oakfield Enterprises, Petries Restaurant, and Care Center East. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed painting ceramics, cooking, baking and riding her 3-wheeled scooter.
She is survived by her daughter Mary (Rodney) Mueller of Fond du Lac, her daughter-in-law, Tina Schultz of Fond du Lac, her grandchildren: Brittany (Travis) Halle, Zachary Schultz and Nathanial Schultz all of Fond du Lac; two great grandchildren: Kaeleigh and Kadence Halle; and her sister, Ruth (Jim) Pieper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, James "Jimmy" Schultz, her sister, Mary (Len) Scharf and her infant brother Kenneth.
At Carol's request, cremation will take place. Memorial gathering at a later date.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 22 to May 24, 2020