Carol A. Westphal
Fond du Lac - Carol A. Westphal, 101, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Lincoln House.
She was born on May 4, 1918, in Mayville, the daughter of Lewis and Florence Kraft. On she married Harvey E. Westphal. He preceded her in death on August 15, 1986.
Carol worked as a cook for Lincoln School, Sabish Middle School and Theisen Middle School. She enjoyed bowling for a number of years. Carol loved traveling the country, and loved her trips to California, Arizona and New York.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey A. Westphal and Stanley A. (Carolyn) Westphal of Mesa, AZ; her two grandchildren: John (Jessica) Wesphal and Anna (Scott) Isensee; four great grandchildren: Jonah, Audrey, Chase and Jaxon; her sister, Hope Goessling and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter-in-law, Kristina, and 13 brothers and sisters.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:30 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 7:30 PM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019