Carol A. Zeller
Fond du Lac - Carol A. Zeller, a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away unexpectedly in her home on October 21, 2020.
Carol was born April 12, 1936 in the Town of Vermont, Dane Co. WI. to her loving parents Emery and Emma Finke. Carol graduated from Waterloo High School and began a successful career in the hospitality industry. She started her career at Rohde's Steakhouse in Madison, WI later moving to Fond du Lac where she became a manager for the Left Guard, Holiday Inn, and South Hills Country Club all in Fond du Lac, WI.
On October 9th, 1981 Carol married the love of her life, John L. Zeller. Together they blended their two families, Carol bringing 6 children and John 3 children to a loving marriage. Together John and Carol enjoyed many years of golf leagues, travel, playing bridge and socializing with their many friends. Carol was an active member of Salem Methodist Church in Fond du Lac, WI. In Carol's earlier years she worked as a volunteer for St Agnes Hospital, delivered Meals on Wheels for several years, was a member of the Altrusa Club, an excellent seamstress sewing many of the Bridesmaids dresses for her daughter's weddings and wonderful cook and hostess.
Carol's life changed on February 26, 2006 with the passing of her husband John after which Carol filled her life with the second love of her life, Bubba, a Golden Retriever that quickly became her traveling companion and best friend.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Emery and Emma, her brother Douglas Finke and Sister-in-Law Janine Finke. Carol will be missed by Son Andy (Dar) Larson, Fond du Lac, WI, Daughters Cindy (Joe) Thompson, Ormond Beach, FL, Laurel (Maurice) Berglund, Oshkosh, WI Sons Dan (Julie) Larson, Appleton, WI and Jon (Jennifer) Larson, Fond du Lac, WI and Daughter Amy (Michael) Matschi, Oshkosh, WI., Step Children Chuck (Karen) Zeller Belleville, IL, Kathryn (Jaime) Malwitz, and Mary (Steven) Scott, Fond du Lac, WI. Carol is also survived by 24 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren, two Brothers Lyle, (Cynthia) Finke of De Pere, WI and Dale Finke of Madison, WI. Carol is also survived by former husband Roy Larson.
Carol has chosen cremation and will be interred with her husband at The Shrine of Rest Mausoleum. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to fully celebrate Carol's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Salvation Army to sponsor a family for this holiday season or the Fond du Lac Food Pantry.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
