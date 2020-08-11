Carol De GrootRipon - Carol J. De GrootA loving mother and grandmother, Carol Joy De Groot, age 87 of Ripon, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Carol was born on January 8, 1933, in Arpin, WI, a daughter of John and Lucy (VanStedum) Tjepkema. On January 23, 1953, she was united in marriage to Maurice De Groot at the First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.The De Groot family farm was built in 1952 and having purchased the farm from Maurice's parents, Carol and Maurice worked together as a team, taking great pride in their dairy farming operation. They milked 120 registered Guernsey's and organically farmed 320 acres. The De Groot's were recognized for their work at Guernsey sales and promoting registered animals, as well as Carol being the secretary. The hard working couple retired from farming in 1993.Carol was devoted to her faith and was very active in the Alto Reformed Church, including being a dedicated volunteer for the Bible League for many years. Carol has hosted multiple Garden Walks and lovingly donated the proceeds to the Bible League. Carol's flower beds surrounding her home along Hwy 26 in Rosendale has brought pleasure to many. The Fond du Lac County Natural Beauty Council presented Carol with a Beautification Award in 2004 and again in 2014.Carol had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her kind hospitality. Not only adored by her family, but by her countless Country Aire Bed and Breakfast guests over the last 17 years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and embroidering. She was an excellent cook, best with baked goods and pastries. Carol's true passion was caring for her gardens and flowers, where she found peace in nature and brought her closer to God.In 2017, Carol sold their family home and moved to Maple Crest Manor Assisted Living in Ripon. It was there that we were able to gather and celebrate her 87th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Shortly after, her health took a turn for the worse and Carol deeply yearned to be called Home. She has been His good and faithful servant for 87 years. Carol began hospice on July 28, 2020; lovingly surrounded by family and friends and having no doubt where she was going. Carol's desires of her heart were answered as she was welcomed into God's Kingdom with open arms on August 4, 2020.Special thanks to Gloria Mulder and Kathy Flier for their never-ending love and support; as well as countless others.Carol is survived by 2 daughters, Lynn (Terry) Leichtfuss of Winneconne and Laureen (Keith) Cluppert of Ripon; 1 son, Leigh (Kim) De Groot of Fond du Lac; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice in 2005; her parents; numerous siblings, Abelus Tjepkema, Jeanette (Lester) Van Buren, Alice Aalsma and Jerry Tjepkema.Visitation for Carol will take place from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Alto Reformed Church, N3697 County Highway EE, Alto.A funeral service for Carol will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at church with Pastor Kevin Van Wyk and Pastor Doug Shotsky officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery followed with a luncheon in the church basement.A memorial fund has been directed to Bible League International or Alto Reformed Church.Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.