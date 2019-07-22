Carol J. Christiansen Mueller



Fond du Lac - Carol Jean Christiansen Mueller, 75, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on September 30, 1943, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edward L. and Ruth G. Beech Christiansen. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich, Class of 1962. She continued her education at U.W. Oshkosh, Class of 1966, with a double master's degree. On July 28, 2001, she married Orin Lee Mueller, at Memorial Baptist in Fond du Lac.



Carol taught for over 30 years at Roberts Elementary school and later was a substitute teacher. She was very involved with Fond du Lac Community Theater, volunteered at the Senior Center and Galloway House. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts, needle point, singing and loved to travel. Carol was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was also a member of WEA and FDL Retired Teacher Association.



She is survived by her husband, Orin Lee Mueller of Fond du Lac, her step daughter, Laura Mueller of Tuscon, AZ, her son, Theodore Mueller of Kahului, Hawaii, two grandsons: Calvin and Roland; her brother, John E. (Marilyn) Christiansen of Winter Haven, FL, her grandnephews: Michael (Colleen) Christiansen of Plymouth, MN and Cole Christiansen; and her grandnieces: Dawn (Tom) Valenta of Denmark, WI and Ashley Valenta.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac, and again on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 645 Forest Avenue, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church. Inurnment to take place at All Faiths Mausoleum, Fond du Lac.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 22 to July 24, 2019