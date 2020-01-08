|
|
Carol J. Knight
Fond du Lac - Carol Jean Knight of Fond du Lac was born into eternal life on January 6, 2020. She was born at (Columbia) St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI to Ernest and Margaret Corosolla. After graduating from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Carol married the love of her life, Sidney Knight, having first met on a blind date. They had 3 children, Brian, Brad and Jenny, and lived first in Wausau, then later Cedarburg before settling in Fond du Lac. "CJ" attended Milwaukee Area Technical College to get her RN degree, and then Alverno College to get her BSN. She also attended the school of cosmetology at Moraine Park Technical College. She worked as a nurse in obstetrics at St. Mary's Hospital, then at St. Agnes Hospital's premature nursery, then at Waupun Memorial Hospital's dialysis ward, then at St. Agnes Hospital as a hospice nurse and later as a hospice volunteer coordinator. Carol finished her nursing career serving at several consulates in Shanghai, China, where she and Sid lived for 3 years.
Carol Jean loved to travel around the world with Sid. In addition to living in China, they also lived in Tokyo. They spent time in other places in Asia and Europe, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia, and Germany. Carol took her whole family to Honolulu, HI as well as Italy where she sang as part of the Christmas church choir tour. She explored Costa Rica with friends and took many trips to Fort Meyers Beach, FL. Most recently Carol and Sid went on a cruise to Alaska which Carol really enjoyed. They also spent many years wintering in Mesa, AZ, and summering at their "island cottage" in Phillips, WI, before retiring to Fond du Lac. In her retirement, CJ published two books, "My Cookbook" and "The Grandmother Who Talked to Cats."
Carol Jean was an animal lover. She loved looking after all different sorts of animals, from her many kitties over the years, to sponsoring donkeys at a sanctuary, and rescuing her special 3-legged cat, Jonas. Carol was also a friend of the environment, the arts, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She and Sid loved the symphony as well. She was a devoted mother especially to her son, Brad. Carol was also devoted to the many friends and acquaintances she'd made over the years of whom she always spoke fondly. Carol wants her family and friends to know that she loved them all very much, that she was thankful to have the privilege of being their mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, companion or nurse. She felt blessed to have her faith and believes she will be going on to "oneness" with the universe. She was grateful for her life, and for marrying her husband, Sid. She wants to be remembered as a kind, gentle, peace-filled person, one who did not curse the darkness, but always lit a candle. She wants to be remembered with kindness.
Carol is preceded in death by her father, Ernest and her mother, Margaret. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Sidney G. Knight; their 3 children, Brian (Mary) Knight, Brad Knight and Jennifer (George) Senn; her granddaughters, Megan, Michelle, and Kelly Knight and Rebecca Senn; and her dear sisters, Catherine, Joan and Diane and her beloved caregiver, Carrie.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The mass will be preceded by a visitation at 11:00 AM. Luncheon will follow the service.
Carol was a large supporter of the Fond du Lac Humane Society and preferred that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020