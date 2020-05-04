|
Carol Jean Purcell
Fond du Lac - Carol Jean Purcell, 79, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Fond du Lac on September 30, 1940 to parents Lowell (Duke) and Charlotte Williams, Carol grew up with siblings Larry, Sunny, Billy, and Marilyn. She attended Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Goodrich High School graduating in 1958.
After moving to California in 1962 she met the absolute love of her life, George Ross Purcell, took him off the market in February of '67 and celebrated 53 years together. While in Fremont, California she had two children, Debra & Craig while also being a step-mom to Kimberly, Kelli and Ross Alan Purcell. In 1973 she moved to Arkansas City, KS where she accepted Christ as her personal savior and was an active member of Hilcrest Baptist Church. In 1974 she was crowned Arkansas City's Epsilon Sigma Alpha's Sister of the Year. In 1975 she moved to Enid, Oklahoma where she built a life of love and laughter with her family. She was a proud charter member of Temple Baptist Church, devoted mother, employee of K-Bob's Steakhouse and Chick Fil-A, Blue Bird Leader, church youth leader and without a doubt the favorite parent of every one of her children's friends growing up.
In 1996 she and Ross returned to Fond du Lac to care for her mother Charlotte after the passing of her Father, Lowell. She joined Trinity Baptist Church where she was an active member of the congregation and school, building life-long friendships and helping her community. She was also the brains and booking manager for the Senior Center Adult Musical Performers (SCAMP) which husband Ross created and played the alto sax.
Carol is survived by her son, Dr. Craig Purcell; daughter, Debra Pralle; step-children, Ross Alan Purcell, Kelli Torres & Kimberly Lemon; grandchildren: Sofia & Miles Pralle, Clayton & Harrison Purcell; step grandchildren: Daniel & Nicole Torres, Joey, Ashley & Olivia Parnell; and great grand-children, Michael, Nicolas, Gavin, Wyatt & Everett; Sisters-in-law Mary Williams and Linda Danor; nephews, Mark Schwebke, Nathan & Jarod Williams; and nieces Ann Tenney, Melissa Schmidt, Tanya Schmidt, and Katie Duel.
The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Agnesian Hospital, Hospice Home of Hope, and Mary Williams for their care, kindness, and compassion. We would have been lost without you.
Carol was our foundation. Our place of safety, comfort, laughs. Our best friend. What else can you say about a woman with such grace, wit, smarts, generous spirit and fierceness? Simply that we adored her. Deeply. And we will miss her. Deeply.
Carol will be laid to rest in Estabrooks Cemetery. There will be no funeral at present. A celebration of life will be announced for August.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020