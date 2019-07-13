|
Carol Lamers
- - Carol June (Tiedemann) Lamers passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at The Bay at Nu-Roc.
Carol was born on December 10, 1926 to Arthur and Viola (Brier) Tiedemann in Kimberly, Wisconsin. After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1944, she became a licensed beautician and worked in Milwaukee. She married Leo "Leaky" Lamers in the rectory of St. John's Church in Little Chute on June 10, 1945 following his return from WWII.
She graduated from Outagamie County Teachers College in Kaukauna and went to teach 4th grade in Shiocton. In 1966, Carol earned her Bachelor's in Education from UW-Oshkosh and then taught 4th grade in the Kimberly School District at Janssen School in Combined Locks until her retirement in 1991. She was highly regarded as a teacher and one that parents would request not because she was easy but because she was firm, fair and fun.
Carol was involved in a number of organizations. She was dedicated to her church, the Kimberly Presbyterian Church, where she served for many years as a religion teacher, an elder, in the choir and in the Presbyterian Women's Organization. She was also a member of the Kimberly Education Association, the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, and the Kimberly Homemakers, often serving terms as president.
Throughout the years, Carol actively pursued a variety of interests. A true "gadget" person, whether it was a new tool for the kitchen or the introduction of computers into the classroom, she loved it all. She also was a meat and potatoes girl who survived on chocolate almonds on a visit to Japan. She was always ready for a laugh and she often entertained folks by sprinkling her sentences with funny idioms like, "You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear." Carol loved going golfing with friends and meeting the ladies for breakfast. Some of her other interests were: golfing, needlework, ceramics, reading, swimming, dancing, singing, collecting angels and crossword puzzles. She loved spending her summers "Up North" at Roberts Lake and joined the Wabeno Presbyterian Church.
What most mattered to her in life was her family- what she called "her angels:" her son, Lee Lamers; his wife, Vi; granddaughters, Kristina (Josh Gehl) Lamers, Trisha (Saeed Sheldan) Lamers; and great-grandsons, Justin Hartberg, Sammie Shaldan, and Ryan Shaldan. They were the heart of her heart. To her younger sister Sharon, Carol was a second mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, her brother Russ Tiedemann, her grandson-in-law Kevin Hartberg and her brother-in-law Arlen Puckett. She is survived by her sister Sharon, sister-in-law Irene Tiedemann and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Wabeno Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 15th from 2-4 PM with a service at 4PM. A visitation will also be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home in Little Chute on Tuesday, July 16th from 9:30 - 11:30 AM with a short prayer service to follow.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 13 to July 14, 2019