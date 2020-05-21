|
Carol Nason
Oshkosh - Carol D. Nason, age 88, went home to be with her maker on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1932, in Oshkosh, the youngest daughter of the late Emma H. Naffin (Werner) and Albert Naffin. Carol began a pen pal relationship with Donald R. Nason, while he was serving in the Army. This led to their marriage on September 19, 1953, in Oshkosh, at First English Lutheran Church. Carol and Don resided in the home Don built for them on property Carol's grandfather had homesteaded.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, boating, sewing, baking and gardening. She loved her flower garden and always had plenty of seed for the birds. Later in life, Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; having sleepovers, baking cookies, and attending their sports events and their school programs. She loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays with the family, always adding her special touches.
Carol was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 65 years; her brother, Lester Naffin; and her sisters: Irma Naffin, Ruth Kemp, Edna Boris and Myrtle Schumacher.
Survivors include her two sons: Robin (Jill) Nason and Jeff Nason; seven grandchildren: Stacey (Ryan) Baumann, Eric (Jessi) Nason, Jaime (Kevin) Nason, Jeremy Nason, Andrew (Angie) Nason, Mackenzie (Jeremy R.) Nason, Matthew Nason; and nine great-grandchildren: Erica, Alexandria, Isabella, Collin, Taylor, Autumn, Derrick, Charlotte and River; sisters-in-law: Mary Nason and Lois (Jack) Getman; and two "almost children": Melissa and Tom Mignini, with their children, Amanda and Emily.
Carol was devoted to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and lived life in anticipation of one day joining Him in Heaven. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. She was a student of the Bible and faithful prayer warrior, constantly praying for her family and friends. Now she is safely home "standing in the presence of the King."
Carol greatly appreciated all of her friends who visited, called, sent cards and prayed with her and for her. Carol's family sends out a huge THANK YOU to each one of you.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at PLYMOUTH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 1325 Georgia St., Oshkosh. Social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Carol's name. Carol will be laid to rest beside Don at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 21 to May 24, 2020