Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Carol R. Leedle


1945 - 2020
Carol R. Leedle Obituary
Carol R. Leedle

Fond du Lac - Carol R. Leedle, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

She was born on January 5, 1945, in McHenry, IL, the daughter of Herman and Caroline Knuth. On January 13, 1968, she married Dennis Leedle at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville, WI.

Carol and Dennis lived in Kaukana for 28 years before moving to Fond du Lac. She worked as a secretary for Wisconsin Bearing Company. She was a member of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed family outings and seeing her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies and likes included golfing, bowling, cooking her style, visiting the casino, watching sporting events and spending time with friends.

Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis Leedle of Fond du Lac, her sons: John (Jodie) Leedle of Kaukana, Jeff (Heidi) Leedle of Germantown and James (Shannon) Leedle of Bainbridge Island, WA; nine grandchildren: Andrew, Alysia, Mason, Megan, Molly, Mia, Mara, Josie and Owen, her sister Beverly (Don) Fritz of Farmington Hills, MI, her brother, Robert (Karen) Knuth of Fort Atkinson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the pandemic, private family services to take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial to follow.

www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
