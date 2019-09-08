|
Carol Roeming
Brandon - Carol Roeming, age 85, of Brandon, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin.
Carol was born July 4, 1934, near Brandon, WI, the daughter of John and Johanna Margers. She graduated from Brandon High School with the class of 1952. After high school she took secretarial training and worked at Admanco in Ripon. While enjoying an evening of roller skating, she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Roeming. In February 25, 1956 they were married at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.
When her children were young, she worked in a variety of positions from pizza making at night to providing daycare for friend's children. Carol worked as a secretary for the Rosendale/Brandon School District for 23 years and enjoyed the camaraderie of friends with whom she worked as well as enjoying the smiles and laughter of students each day. She was a faithful member of Bethel Reformed Church. Carol enjoyed crossword puzzles, caring for her dog, going for coffee and rummage sales with a good friend and Friday fish fries with Dick. She loved her family and though she did not like to travel, enjoyed the opportunity to visit them, even making a trip to New York City to celebrate the birthday of her first great grandchild.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dick Roeming of Brandon, WI; one son, Lawrence "Larry" Roeming of Hartford, CT; daughter Rhonda (Reverend Chris) Johnson of Waseca, MN; two grandchildren, Dr. Gabriel (Joy) Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD and Ruthie Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; two great-grandchildren, Micah and Levi Johnson; one brother, Ken (Shirley) Margers of Brandon, WI and brother-in-law, Roy Roeming of Oshkosh, WI; as well as number of nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Romelle Margers, her parents, and sisters-in-law, Carol Kirst and Charlene Roeming.
Visitation for Carol will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W. Main St., Brandon, WI 53919.
A memorial service for Carol will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon, with Pastor Al Schut officiating. Inurnment will take place at Brandon Cemetery at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019