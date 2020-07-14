Carol Vander Woude
rural Waupun - Carol Vander Woude, 58, of rural Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 as the result of an accident.
Carol was born August 18, 1961 in Waupun, the daughter of Richard and Dianne McMullin Brown. Carol attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School. She furthered her education at Moraine Park in Fond du Lac and received her associate degree. On April 19, 1989 she married Dennis Vander Woude in Fond du Lac. They resided in the Waupun area most of their married lives. Carol was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and ABATE. Carol's life as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor began when she admitted herself to the Beacon House as a patient. Her life turned around as she received her education and later was employed as a counselor at the Beacon House in Fond du Lac for 15 years. She was then employed with Dodge County Health and Human Services in Juneau for three years from which she retired. Carol enjoyed motorcycling very much. She and her husband, Dennis just returned from a 6,000 mile motorcycle trip to the West Coast. They spent winter months in Arizona in their motorhome and the summer months near Rio. Carol was an avid walker, pickleball player, and bicycler.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis Vander Woude of rural Waupun; three sons: Artie (Katie) Garcia of Waupun, Jeremy (Katie) Vander Woude of Waupun, and Jesse Vander Woude of Fond du Lac; three daughters: Jamie Weber of Waupun, Jennifer Meyers of Markesan, and Tamara (Clifford) Kersten of VA; six grandchildren: Ian (McKinley) Jorgenson, Anthony Kersten, Ann Kersten, Josephine Meyers, Devan Garcia, and Hayden Garcia; three sisters: Kathleen (Mark) Norby of Janesville, Chantel (Eric) Grimm of Kettlersville, OH, and Brenda Cebery of Ripon; three brothers: Daniel Brown (Barb Lang) of Waupun, Kenneth (Jenny) Brown of Brandon, and Robert Brown of Campbellsport; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry (Jolene) Vander Woude of Waupun; Shirley (Tom) Walters of Fairwater, and Lori (Wes) Dalka of Oakfield; and nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Dianne Brown; son-in-law, Daniel Meyers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Gertrude Vander Woude; and nephew Greg Vander Woude.
Private memorial services for Carol Vander Woude will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9-11:30 a.m.
The family wishes to thank Beacon House in Fond du Lac for helping Carol turn her life around, thus allowing Carol to help others throughout her career.
