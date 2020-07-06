Carol Voskuil
Waupun - Carol Voskuil, 74, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence.
Carol was born July 4, 1946 in the town of Waupun the daughter of Wilbert and Jennie Van Buren Pluim. Carol attended Waupun schools and on June 4, 1966 she married Arnie Voskuil in Waupun. She and Arnie resided in Waupun all their lives where Carol did domestic cleaning for various families in the area. Carol was a wonderful mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended many Bible study groups which she enjoyed immensely. Whether a family member or a friend from past to present, Carol was known for her love and dedication to her family and her Savior, Jesus Christ. If you were to stop by for a visit, you would see open Bibles and books along with daily devotions as she loved to learn, read, and share her faith. If there was music, you would see Carol clapping her hands, tapping her feet and singing with her whole heart and a huge smile! She would keep herself busy with her children, grandchildren, and those great-grandchildren who referred to her as "grape-grandma." She encouraged them with many hugs and prayers and cheered them on at their sporting events. Along with her weekly Bible studies and ministering to anyone who had time to sit in her presence, she savored long conversations and had a rare sharp listening skill. You knew if she said she would pray for you, she did. She was a wonderful baker. You would never visit her without being served up some delicious cookies, a slice of pie, a huge piece of torte or a slice of one of her tasty breads. She ardently maintained her home, yard, and flowers.
Carol is survived by her husband, Arnie Voskuil of Waupun; daughter, Trudy (Leonard) Frens of Waupun; son, Kevin Voskuil (special friend Chrissy Gensch) of Waupun; five grandchildren: Lindsay (Brad) Vree of Randolph, Luke Frens of Waupun, Levi (Jenna) Frens of Waupun, Isaiah Voskuil of Waupun, and Eva Voskuil of Waupun; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Brody, and Lexi Vree, and Linden Frens; Carol's brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Ruth) Pluim, Larry (Joan) Pluim, Calvin (Jeanne) Pluim, Ruth (Jim) DeVries, Gloria (Wayne) Schwarze, Jerry (Cheryl) Pluim and Rose (Mitch) Redeker; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and brothers-in-law: Bud Guenther and Glen Loomans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Joyce Guenther and Sharon Loomans; and nephew, Scott Pluim.
Much appreciation to her very special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Mies, who has a servant's heart and always went above and beyond to love, support, and help in numerous ways! Thanks also to Hillside Hospice and staff. The family requests memorials be directed to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam who provided wonderful care to Carol.
Gracious, humorous, loyal, selfless, and genuine are all words to describe Carol. She will be deeply missed, but we can rejoice in knowing she entered into a new life with Jesus as she fought the good fight and endured to the end.
"PRECIOUS in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" (Ps. 116.15).
Family and friends may call on the family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. A private family service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 with Pastor Ken Nabi officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com
for further information and to send condolences.