Carole A. Jones



Formerly of Fond du Lac -



Carole A. (Wellcome) Jones, 87, a long-time resident of Fond du Lac, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL after a long illness. Born on December 13, 1931 in Racine, she moved to Fond du Lac at a young age. After graduating from Fond du Lac High School in 1950, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Wisconsin Electronic Supply. She married Maurice "Morrie" Jones on July 8, 1956 after eloping to Waukegan, IL.



Left to honor Carole and remember her love is her daughter, Terri (Matt) Ahern of Jacksonville, FL; and three granddaughters: Katelyn Ahern, Meghan Ahern, and Sarah Ahern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Wellcome and Minnie Zickau; husband Morrie Jones; brother Raymond Wellcome; and companion Thomas Schroeder.



Cremation services are being provided by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home of Orange Park, FL. Memorial and burial services are anticipated in the month of June in Fond du Lac. Arrangements will be provided by Zacherl Funeral Home, with burial at Rienzi Cemetery, with details updated on the Zacherl website.



Carole's family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at the Community Hospice Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carole's name to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32257. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary