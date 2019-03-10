|
Caroline M. Young
Rubicon - Caroline M. Young (nee Lackas) age 88, of Rubicon, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Caroline was born December 6, 1930 in Woodland, WI to Henry and Caroline (nee Kaiser) Lackas. She was united in marriage to Arthur Young on September 20, 1952 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Neosho.
Caroline was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon and served in the Christian Mothers. She loved her family and enjoyed watching the Brewers, her kitties on the farm, watching the deer run past in the fields, playing bingo, picking strawberries and apples, making strawberry rhubarb jam, baking cookies, and making coffee for her loved ones.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Mary) Young of Iron Ridge, Dennis (Marjorie) Young of Winter, WI, Keith (Leean) Young of Rubicon, Cindy (Mark) Schaefer of Iron Ridge, Denise (Brian) Foust of Rubicon; grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Young, Jennifer (Dale) Hedrick, Sam (Melissa) Grieser, Melanie Machmueller, Michelle Vandersteen (significant other, Cary), Megan Vandersteen (fiancé, Bobby), Brittany Young, Chantel (Dustin) Wiedmeyer, Ericka Schaefer, Nathan Jacklin (significant other, Abby), Austin Jacklin (significant other, Taylor), Emmylou (Blake) Washburn, Jessie (Audrey) Foust, Benjamin (Maria) Foust; great- grandchildren, Jozee, Gavin, Zach, Jacob, Matthew, Tylar, Heidi, Kylie, Sydney, Blake, Lily, Skye, Mason, Archer, Skylar, Leah, Bentley, Quinn, Jaxson, Camille, Lenni, Emmett, Cooper, Skylar, Trevor, and Mya; sister-in-law, Marion Lackas; and brother and sisters-in-law, Delores (Herbert) Westphal and Donna Kling. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; sisters, Ann (John) Sterr, Catherine (Jerome) Weber, Lucille (Francis) Merkes and brother, Henry Lackas
Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Road, Rubicon WI 53078) with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. AND on Tuesday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.
Interment in St. John Cemetery, Rubicon.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Drs. and staff at the Aurora Health Center, the Wound Care at Aurora Medical Center, and Hometown Hospice for their loving care they provided to Caroline.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019