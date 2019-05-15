|
Carolyn Bartel
Marytown - Carolyn J. Bartel, age 86, of Marytown, died on May 12, 2019, at Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary. She was born December 10, 1932, in Rock Falls, Wisconsin, daughter of the late William and Edna Schauf.
She always said her family came before housework. She was a Home Economics major and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Stout Institute. After graduation in 1954, she moved to New Holstein, where she taught at the High School. On August 6, 1955, she married Andrew Bartel, and they went on to have eight children.
Andrew and Carolyn maintained a mink ranch in Marytown for the next 60 plus years. Carolyn ran the annual "pelting crew" for the operation. In 1986, she began work as a Sales Associate at Prange's in Fond du Lac. By the time of her retirement, over 20 years later, it had become Younkers. The names changed, but the friendships she built with co-workers and relationships with customers endured throughout.
Carolyn was proudest of her work at home with her family. She utilized her education baking treasures such as her blueberry buckles and apple cakes, as well acting as a seamstress that could make clothing for any special occasion. She extended her care for others to her church and her community, as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marytown, 4H, the St. Lawrence Seminary Parents' Guild, and as a president of the parish council. She was also part of the group which, in 1969, re-organized the area Catholic schools into the Consolidated Parochial Elementary Schools. It was one of the first consolidations in the Milwaukee Archdiocese, and the first where the School Board was run primarily by the laity.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Andrew; her children: JoAnn Hoelscher, Andrea (Mike) Bartel-Riffle, Bill (Kathy) Bartel, Dave Bartel, Tom Bartel, Gregg (Julie) Bartel, and Mary Bartel (Tim Mueller); twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister: Joyce Hubbard.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna; her parents-in-law Hubert and Caroline, her infant son, Joseph; one grandchild, Adam Buechel; sisters: Marlene (Al) Pool, and Wilma (Eddie) Hayden; sister-in-law: Dorothy (Arnold) Sheldon; and brothers-in-law: Walter (Lucille) Bartel, Joseph (Germaine) Bartel, and Hubert (Patricia) Bartel.
Funeral services are set for 6:30pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church (10232 County Rd. G) in Marytown with Rev. Gary Wegner, O.F.M. Cap. presiding. Friends may call at the church from 3:30pm until 6:15pm on the day of the service. Burial will take place at 10:00am on Monday, May 20, at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Marytown.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Carolyn J. Bartel.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staffs at Villa Loretto Nursing Home and Agnesian Hospice Care for their care and support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 16, 2019