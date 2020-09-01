1/1
Carolyn Marie Barton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Marie Barton

Fond du Lac - Carolyn Marie (Leu) Barton passed away on Sunday, August 30, at the age of 75, after a courageous battle with a rare bone marrow disorder. She was born on December 26, 1944, in Fond du Lac, WI, to Walter and Lillian (Groeschl) Leu.

Carolyn met her Prince Charming, Clair Royal Barton while working as a carhop at the famed Beer Hut drive-in. They were married on September 4, 1965, at St. Louis Church. Together, they built three homes while raising two children. Carolyn loved laughing with family, cooking with butter, and waking up to coffee with cream. She also enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, canning, playing cribbage, deer hunting, sturgeon spearing, watching birds in her yard, and a daily popsicle.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Clair; son Doug (Kate) Barton; daughter Kathy (Doug) Adler; and five grandkids, Hanna (Mason) and Maddie Barton, and Devon, Kyle, and Ben Adler; her siblings, Mary Ann Leu of Fond du Lac, Tom (Lois) Leu of Fond du Lac, Jim (Peggy) Leu of Kiel, Patty (Jim) Hansel of Hancock; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marlene, Kathleen, Darlene, and Susie; and her stillborn granddaughter Jenna.

A private celebration for the immediate family will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, on what would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Due to Covid-19, a larger celebration of life will be held next year on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Mark your calendars and buy the "Morgen" David on sale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at lls.org.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved