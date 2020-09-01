Carolyn Marie Barton
Fond du Lac - Carolyn Marie (Leu) Barton passed away on Sunday, August 30, at the age of 75, after a courageous battle with a rare bone marrow disorder. She was born on December 26, 1944, in Fond du Lac, WI, to Walter and Lillian (Groeschl) Leu.
Carolyn met her Prince Charming, Clair Royal Barton while working as a carhop at the famed Beer Hut drive-in. They were married on September 4, 1965, at St. Louis Church. Together, they built three homes while raising two children. Carolyn loved laughing with family, cooking with butter, and waking up to coffee with cream. She also enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, canning, playing cribbage, deer hunting, sturgeon spearing, watching birds in her yard, and a daily popsicle.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Clair; son Doug (Kate) Barton; daughter Kathy (Doug) Adler; and five grandkids, Hanna (Mason) and Maddie Barton, and Devon, Kyle, and Ben Adler; her siblings, Mary Ann Leu of Fond du Lac, Tom (Lois) Leu of Fond du Lac, Jim (Peggy) Leu of Kiel, Patty (Jim) Hansel of Hancock; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marlene, Kathleen, Darlene, and Susie; and her stillborn granddaughter Jenna.
A private celebration for the immediate family will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, on what would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Due to Covid-19, a larger celebration of life will be held next year on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Mark your calendars and buy the "Morgen" David on sale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org
or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at lls.org
.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.