Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spirit of Life Church
240 North National Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Spirit of Life Church
240 North National Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
Carolyn Schwebke


1950 - 2019
Carolyn Schwebke Obituary
Carolyn Schwebke

Fond du Lac - Carolyn Schwebke, 69, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 at Edenbrook in Fond du lac .

She was born on March 18, 1950 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Caroline Suter Wilhelms.

Carolyn was an account specialist for the Aurora Medical Group in Fond du Lac for 11 years. She also worked for the Fond du Lac Bus Company, and Eden Farm Supply. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and her dog "Mr. Twitch." Carolyn was a member of Spirit of Life Church.

She is survived by her two sons: Jonathan (Christine) Wilhelms of Fond du Lac

Matthew Schwebke of Fond du Lac. Grandson Jacob ( Linda) Fousek (one great grandson on the way) Granddaughter Amber Fousek of Fond du lac, Grandson Taylor Smith of Manitowoc, Granddaughter MaKayla (Fiancee) Dan Strong Wilhelms and great-grandson Jaxson Wilhelms of Fond du Lac, Grandsons: Benjamin Scheer, Robert Wilhelms IV and Nathaniel Scheer, Granddaughter: MacKenzie Scheer of Fond du Lac. Sister: Sandra Sullivan (Daniel) of Gresham WI, Sister: Diane (James) Chiesa of Green Valley AZ. Sister in law: Rosemary Wilhelms of Princeton WI. Nieces: Julie Seibel, Lisa Braun, Michelle Wilhelms Schneider, Nephew: James Sullivan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald Schwebke, two brothers Robert W Wilhelms and Richard Wilhelms.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. At Spirit of Life Church, 240 North National Avenue, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Spirit of Life Church with Pastor John J Rodgers will officiate. Cremation will follow the services.

In Lieu of flowers due to allergy reasons memorials appreciated to the Kidney Foundation or the .

www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019
