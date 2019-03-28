Resources
Cary Lawrence Johnson

Cary Lawrence Johnson Obituary
Cary Lawrence Johnson

Waco, TX - Cary Lawrence Johnson died on February 17, 2019 in Waco, TX.

He was 68 years of age. He is survived by three brothers, Craig (Bella Vista, AR), Curtis (Sacramento, CA) and Clayton (Kansas City, MO) and three sisters; Colette(Bentonville, AR), Carolyn (Asheville, NC) and Cindee(Bella Vista, AR).

Cary loved the outdoors and spent most of his free time in nature. He was an avid fisherman, living next to a lake the last 30 years of his life. If it rained, you would find him in front of the TV watching his favorite sporting event or a good movie!! Cary was a big and beautiful spirit, with a sense of humor beyond compare.

He will be missed ever so much.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
