Catherine A. Mueller



Fond du Lac - Catherine A. Mueller, 98, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Artisan Assisted Living and Memory Care, now known as Sage Meadows.



She was born on May 10, 1921, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Otto and Katherine Whyte Siebenhaar. On August 14, 1940, she married Armond N. Mueller in Eldorado. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1977.



Catherine was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for 20 years. She worked at Tempo Department Store for 15 years and Julianne Fabrics for 12 years. She was a leader of the 4H Club on 23 West. Catherine's hobbies and interests included crocheting, knitting, cooking and baking and she was an avid gardener.



She is survived by her children: Dennis A. (Vicky) Mueller of Fond du Lac, Marlene (Don) Hamell of Kent, WA, Marilyn (David) Zimmerman of India, Linda (Larry) Schwartz of Van Dyne; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and sister-in-laws: Glen (Alice) Siebenhaar and Tom (Agnes) Siebenhaar; an infant brother Leroy, and her sister and brother-in-law Lois (Wilbur) Daehn.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Deaner-Rogers officiating. Burial will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery.



Special thanks to Artisan Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Catherine and her family.



Memorials appreciated to the Sunday School at Covenant U.M. Church or Southern Care Hospice.



