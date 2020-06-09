Catherine J. Petrie
Mt. Calvary - Catherine J. Petrie, age 92, of Calvary Station, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Villa Loretto Nursing Home.
She was born October 26, 1927, to Leo Sr. & Luvina (Kramer) Goebel. Catherine attended grade school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Dotyville and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1945. On August 8, 1951, she married Walter R. Petrie at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville; he preceded her in death on October 27, 2017.
Prior to her marriage to Walter, she worked at JC Penney in Fond du Lac. Walter & Catherine farmed in the Town of Marshfield near Calvary Station where together they raised their family.
Catherine was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary, the Christian Mothers Society, and the Calvary Homemakers. For many years, she helped with the Red Cross blood drive in Mount Calvary.
Survivors include her five children, Ann (Jim) Nelson of Fond du Lac, Betty (Larry) Haack of Cross Plains, WI, Mary (Al) Meyer of Fond du Lac, Joan (Greg) Nisler of New Holstein, and John (Beth) Petrie of Calvary Station; her grandchildren, Kevin (Lori) Haack, Brad (Janet) Haack, Jenny (Kurt) Wenger, Katie (Ken) Waddell; Megan Meyer, Jake Meyer; Adam (Jenny) Nisler, Benjamin Nisler, Sarah (Dan) Schaefer, Samuel Nisler (fiancée, Katelyn) and Joshua (Joslyn) Nisler; Kollin (Catherine) Petrie, Josie (Dustin) Birschbach, and Mitchell Petrie (fiancée, Jennifer); a step-grandchild, Ryan (Jenny) Meyer; her great-grandchildren, Leighton Haack, Chloe & Colton Haack, Kate Wenger, Leo Waddell; Kaden, Logan, & Emmett Nisler, Roman & Conan Schaefer; Rosemary & Dorothy Petrie, Lily, & Axell Birschbach; step-great-grandchildren, Cassie Chiarello, Cody McMillan; Sean & Olivia Meyer; her sister, Mary Wirth; her brother, Leo Jr. (Frieda) Goebel; her brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) Kleinmann and Raymond DeBoth; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Giebel and Sister Marie Rose Petrie; She is further survived by numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter R. Petrie; her parents, Leo Sr. & Luvina Goebel; her sister, Luvina Kleinmann; her brother-in-law, Lloyd Wirth; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Urban & Mary Petrie; her brothers-in-law, Fr. Fulgence Petrie and Donald Giebel; her sisters-in-law, Loretta DeBoth, Florence, and Rose Mary Petrie;
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Catherine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Walter, in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may greet the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Catherine's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Villa Loretto Nursing Home, Dr. Strong and his staff, Sister Jenada, Sister Stephen, Fr. Gary Wegner, Fr. Oliver Bambenek, and Fr. Larry Abler for their care, prayers, and support given to her and our family.
Mt. Calvary - Catherine J. Petrie, age 92, of Calvary Station, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Villa Loretto Nursing Home.
She was born October 26, 1927, to Leo Sr. & Luvina (Kramer) Goebel. Catherine attended grade school at St. Michael's Catholic School in Dotyville and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1945. On August 8, 1951, she married Walter R. Petrie at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville; he preceded her in death on October 27, 2017.
Prior to her marriage to Walter, she worked at JC Penney in Fond du Lac. Walter & Catherine farmed in the Town of Marshfield near Calvary Station where together they raised their family.
Catherine was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary, the Christian Mothers Society, and the Calvary Homemakers. For many years, she helped with the Red Cross blood drive in Mount Calvary.
Survivors include her five children, Ann (Jim) Nelson of Fond du Lac, Betty (Larry) Haack of Cross Plains, WI, Mary (Al) Meyer of Fond du Lac, Joan (Greg) Nisler of New Holstein, and John (Beth) Petrie of Calvary Station; her grandchildren, Kevin (Lori) Haack, Brad (Janet) Haack, Jenny (Kurt) Wenger, Katie (Ken) Waddell; Megan Meyer, Jake Meyer; Adam (Jenny) Nisler, Benjamin Nisler, Sarah (Dan) Schaefer, Samuel Nisler (fiancée, Katelyn) and Joshua (Joslyn) Nisler; Kollin (Catherine) Petrie, Josie (Dustin) Birschbach, and Mitchell Petrie (fiancée, Jennifer); a step-grandchild, Ryan (Jenny) Meyer; her great-grandchildren, Leighton Haack, Chloe & Colton Haack, Kate Wenger, Leo Waddell; Kaden, Logan, & Emmett Nisler, Roman & Conan Schaefer; Rosemary & Dorothy Petrie, Lily, & Axell Birschbach; step-great-grandchildren, Cassie Chiarello, Cody McMillan; Sean & Olivia Meyer; her sister, Mary Wirth; her brother, Leo Jr. (Frieda) Goebel; her brothers-in-law, Bill (Sue) Kleinmann and Raymond DeBoth; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Giebel and Sister Marie Rose Petrie; She is further survived by numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter R. Petrie; her parents, Leo Sr. & Luvina Goebel; her sister, Luvina Kleinmann; her brother-in-law, Lloyd Wirth; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Urban & Mary Petrie; her brothers-in-law, Fr. Fulgence Petrie and Donald Giebel; her sisters-in-law, Loretta DeBoth, Florence, and Rose Mary Petrie;
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Catherine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Walter, in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may greet the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Catherine's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Villa Loretto Nursing Home, Dr. Strong and his staff, Sister Jenada, Sister Stephen, Fr. Gary Wegner, Fr. Oliver Bambenek, and Fr. Larry Abler for their care, prayers, and support given to her and our family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.