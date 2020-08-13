1/1
Catherine L. Jones
1952 - 2020
Catherine L. Jones

Malone - Catherine L. Jones, 68, of Malone, died August 6, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Albinger) Chesney on August 6, 1952. Catherine served in the U.S. Army from December 1985 - May 2010 in the personal records department, where she retired from. After retiring from the Army, she went on to work as an AODA counselor. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC of Malone. Catherine volunteered at Chapter 52 bookstore and helped abused and battered women. She loves everything Native American or Southwest, anything that was a moose, and had an amazing green thumb. Catherine loved wine, winery's, reading, caring for her pets and traveling.

She is survived by her two sons, Corey (Brenda Yancy) Brunet, and Andrew (Pamela) Brunet; five grandchildren; Alisha Larson (Miller) Emily, Brayden, Haylee, and Coleman Brunet; great-grandchild, Addiason; four brothers, Harvey (Shari), Joseph, Norbert, and Robert Chesney; two sisters, Mary and Rosann Chesney; significant other, Ken Abernathy; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held on September 13, 2020, from 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM at The American Legion Post 500 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 13 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
11:30 - 04:00 PM
The American Legion Post 500
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
