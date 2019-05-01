Services Zacherl Funeral Home, inc. 875 East Division Street Fond du Lac , WI 54935 (920) 922-6860 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church 271 Fourth Street Way Fond du Lac , WI View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church 271 Fourth Street Way Fond du Lac , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Nuss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine T. Nuss

Fond du Lac - Catharine T. Nuss, 104, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the St. Francis Terrace in Fond du Lac, WI. She was born on September 22, 1914 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of the late Dr. David and Clara (Licht) Twohig. On August 2, 1939 she married William J. Nuss at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. In 1989, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a surprise party given by their children. Her husband "Bill" preceded her in death on October 28, 1991. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church and, more recently, Holy Family Parish.



Catharine graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1932. She graduated magna cum laude from Mount Mary College in 1936 and received a Master of Arts Degree in social work from Loyola University in Chicago in 1937. Before her marriage, she worked as a social worker for the Green Bay Catholic Diocese.



Catharine was a member of Mount Mary College Alumni Association, Service League of Fond du Lac, involved for many years with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, the former St. Patrick's Church & School, St. Mary's Springs High School and received the Servant Leadership Award from Holy Family Parish in 2018. She hosted many family gatherings for the holidays and other celebrations always preparing delicious meals and desserts. She was always interested in what each member of her family was involved in. She loved and cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them.



She and Bill enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Winnebago, the Canadian North Channel, Door County, Lake Michigan and Mackinac Island. They enjoyed many wonderful trips, cruises and snowmobiling. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. When asked about her long life, she always replied, "don't worry about the small stuff, have a sense of humor, have faith and trust in the Lord and remember to pray every day".



Catharine is survived by her children: Clare Gefke, Glendale, WI; Richard (Toni) Nuss, Fond du Lac, WI; Patricia (Douglas) Fossum, Shoreview, MN; Joan (James) Pappas, Neenah, WI; and daughter-in-law, Lucille Nuss, Ashland, OH. She is survived by 14 grandchildren: Fr. David Nuss, Toledo, OH; Brian (Margo) Nuss, Plainfield, IN; Michael (Monika) Nuss, Rocky River, OH; Linda (John) Dahlke, Northbrook, IL; Cathy (Patrick) Keenan, Waunakee, WI; Mary (Mark) Syverud, Gurnee, IL; Jeffrey (Andrea) Nuss, Fond du Lac, WI; Lynn (James) Reich, Glendale, WI; James (Kiersti) Gefke, Glendale, WI; Paul (Elizabeth) Fossum, Pleasanton, CA; Jennifer (Jason) Heckenkamp, Delafield, WI; Mark (Angie) Pappas, Appleton, WI; Julie (Eric) Ryer, Port Washington, WI; and Mary (Thomas) Gritton, Brooklyn Park, MN. She is further survived by 38 great-grandchildren: Will and Mary Nuss; Zachary and Xavier Nuss; Tommy, Annie, Matt, Katie and Jimmy Dahlke; Tim, Katie, Meghan and Connor Keenan; Sarah, Rachel, and Luke Syverud; Olivia, Ella and Sophia Nuss; Spencer and Teagan Reich; Henry, Will and Charles Gefke; Jackson Fossum, step-great-granddaughter Alexandra (Taylor) Jacobsen and step-great-great granddaughter Vivienne; Joel, Jocelyn, Jaimee, Jessica, Josephine, Julia, Jacqueline, Joshua and Justina Heckenkamp; Hanna, Sarah, and Matthew Pappas; and Hazel Ryer. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous wonderful friends.



Catharine was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. David and Clara Twohig, her husband Bill of 52 years of marriage and his parents, William and Frances Nuss, sons William Nuss, Jr. and Stephen Nuss, son-in-law Henry Gefke, son-in-law Richard Paulson and grandson, John Gefke. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marjorie (John) Brust, Betty (James) Boyle and one brother Dr. David (Thelma; Elizabeth) Twohig, Jr. Also, preceding her were three sisters-in-laws Cele (Leo) Peters, Mary Jane (Fred) Bush and Sister Mary Francis Nuss, SSND.



A special thank you to her wonderful and caring friends: Eleanor Yaeger, Pat Lanari, Donna Klabunde, Jane Majeska, Bob May and Jean Hermanns. The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the St. Francis Terrace and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their kindness to and loving care of Catharine.



SERVICES: The visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, WI from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial following at noon. Her grandson, Fr. David Nuss, will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Springs Academy, St. Francis Home or Agnesian Hospice Hope.



