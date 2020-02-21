|
Catherine "Peggy" Trewin
Waupun - Catherine "Peggy" Trewin, 74, of Waupun, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on October 13, 1945, in North Fond du Lac, the daughter of William and Frances Soles Trewin. She attended Harrison School and Byron Learning School and worked at Brooke Industries. Peggy enjoyed watching old movies, puzzles and crafts.
She is survived by her brother, George (Fran) Trewin of Oakfield and her sister, Betty Trewin of Fond du Lac, five nieces and nephews: Jamie Trewin, Jonathan (Ginny) Trewin, Jarrod (Kelli) Trewin, , Jodie (Jesse) Schulz and Jharve (Heather) Quale; and eight great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel and again on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Grant Baumgart officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment at North Lamartine Cemetery.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Bob and Judy Mahlstedt and Lynna Fortner. God chose this special place.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020