|
|
Cathy Ann Roth
Juneau - Cathy Ann (nee: Feucht) Roth, age 69, passed away on November 29, 2019. The daughter of Rudolph and Elizabeth Feucht, Cathy was born on October 7, 1950, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Mayville High School and eventually continued her education at Moraine Park Technical College, receiving her CNA license which she utilized for twenty years. Among her interests, Cathy enjoyed baking from the time she was a teenager and canning throughout adulthood. She was also quite gifted at crocheting and knitting, making over 125 afghans and blankets, most of which were donated to different hospitals.
Cathy is survived by her two children, son Owen (Jodi) Kreuziger and daughter Karrie (James) Seibel and her grandchildren Dakota, Laura, Jordan, and Wyatt. Additionally, she is survived by her father Rudy Feucht, brother Mark (Bev) Feucht, and sisters Lori (Glenn) Gross, Anna (Steve) Bergquist, and Mary Jo Nicoll, as well as extended family and friends. Along with grandparents and several aunts and uncles, Cathy's mother and two brothers, Robert and Thomas, have welcomed her to her heavenly home.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the staff at Clearview and Marquardt Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Cathy's time of need. Although Cathy suffered greatly over the past decade with a chronic health condition, she always found a way to laugh and be positive. No matter the personal trials and tribulations experienced, Cathy could always exude cheer. Her last words before passing through the veil were: "I had a wonderful life; I enjoyed it to the fullest."
Service for Cathy will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 11 a.m. at Werner Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun, WI. Family and friends may gather from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019