Cathy Reindl
Lomira - Cathy (Serwe) Reindl of Lomira passed away July 23, 2020 while a hospice patient at Grancare Rehabilitation. Cathy was born in Ashford, WI on October 29, 1940 to Mathias and Veronica (Schill) Serwe. She attended elementary school at St. Martin's in Ashford and graduated from Lomira High School in 1959. She worked at St. Agnes hospital in the pharmacy in a job she talked about fondly for the rest of her life. Cathy married Lee Reindl on May 4, 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage. She became a stay-home-mom to their only son, Jeff. Cathy loved people, cooking and playing any kind of card game. Smart, funny and direct, Cathy saw the good in everyone, loved talking to people and took pride in cultivating a lovely network of friends. Caring for Lee and living with his cancer diagnosis for six years took a tremendous toll on her physical & mental health that created medical issues from which she could not recover.
Cathy is survived by her son Jeff (Julie) of Lomira, her sister Lucy (Richard) Steinacker of Fond du Lac and brother-in-law Richard (Rosie) Reindl of Kewaskum. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lee, goddaughter Cheryl Serwe (Alois & Mary Ann), her brother Alois Serwe and sister-in-law Mary Ann Serwe of Ashford, Richard (Lucy) Steinacker of Fond du Lac; brothers-in law Al (Florence) Reindl of West Bend, Harry (Charlotte) Reindl of Milwaukee and sister-in-law Carol (Pat) Crowley of North Fond du Lac.
There will be a small & private burial service soon due to the pandemic restrictions at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Frederickson, the staff at Grancare and the fantastic people at Agnesian Hospice care. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Agnesian Hospice, Lomira High School Golf and Tails for Life.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com
.