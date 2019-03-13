|
Cecilia M. Schiek
Madison - Cecilia M. Schiek, 69, passed away Saturday, March 9th, 2019 in Madison, WI. She was born in Oak Park, IL and is survived by her three children, Julie Petri (Robert) of Milwaukee, WI; Beth Doome (Mark) of Waukesha, WI; and Paul Schiek (Sarah) of Oakland, CA.
She is further survived by her siblings, Dan (Jane) Fitzgerald of Fort Worth, TX;
Steve (Bonnie) Fitzgerald of Juneau, WI; Patricia Carlberg of Winfield, IL; William Fitzgerald of Prospect Heights, IL.
She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Miya and Ayla Petri; Emily, Grace, and Johnathan Doome; and Rosary Schiek.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cecilia Fitzgerald of Winfield, IL.
Her greatest gift was her gentle and comforting way with babies and children since her days at St. Vincent Orphanage in Chicago, IL where this picture was taken. She lit up when she was surrounded by her grandchildren and will be remembered with every bright yellow color, her favorite, we see going forward.
"Come to me, and I will give you rest. " Matthew 11:28-30
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 8:00 on March 15, 2019 at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Monona, WI and again from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on March 16, 2019 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI. This final viewing will be followed by a prayer service at 11:00 AM.
More information and guestbook can be found on gundersonfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019