Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene R. Phillips


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene R. Phillips Obituary
Charlene R. Phillips

Fond du Lac - Charlene R. Phillips, age 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac. She was born on January 28, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Ours) Marx. She graduated from Campbellsport high school. Charlene married Loren G. Phillps. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1995. She worked at Wells Manufacturing and then at Old Fashion Foods. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and a longtime member of the Eagles Club. Charlene enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Ellen Davis of Fond du Lac, Loren Glen and significant other (Joanie) Phillips Jr. of Fond du Lac, Robert Lee (Gayle) Phillips of Pipe; three step-children, Lori, Carol and Butch; six grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Melissa and significant other (Mike) Asmus, Kyle (Bonnie) Meyer, Bryan (Julie Jo) Phillips, Elisha Hendrix, Tyler Phillips; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joan Chittum of Wausua, Mary (Leander) Herriges of Wayne, WI, Geraldine (Raymond) Bodden of Kewaskum, Patricia and special friend (Kath) Marx of Manitwoc; sister-in-law, Barb Marx of Fond du Lac; and several step-grandchildren; step-great-granchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Clarence Marx Jr. and Elaine Krug; and brother-in-laws, James Chittum and John Krug.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 2-4 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation will follow the services.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Crossroads Care Center for the fantastic job over the last eight years.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now