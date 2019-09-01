|
|
Charlene R. Phillips
Fond du Lac - Charlene R. Phillips, age 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac. She was born on January 28, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Ours) Marx. She graduated from Campbellsport high school. Charlene married Loren G. Phillps. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1995. She worked at Wells Manufacturing and then at Old Fashion Foods. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and a longtime member of the Eagles Club. Charlene enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Ellen Davis of Fond du Lac, Loren Glen and significant other (Joanie) Phillips Jr. of Fond du Lac, Robert Lee (Gayle) Phillips of Pipe; three step-children, Lori, Carol and Butch; six grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Melissa and significant other (Mike) Asmus, Kyle (Bonnie) Meyer, Bryan (Julie Jo) Phillips, Elisha Hendrix, Tyler Phillips; six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joan Chittum of Wausua, Mary (Leander) Herriges of Wayne, WI, Geraldine (Raymond) Bodden of Kewaskum, Patricia and special friend (Kath) Marx of Manitwoc; sister-in-law, Barb Marx of Fond du Lac; and several step-grandchildren; step-great-granchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Clarence Marx Jr. and Elaine Krug; and brother-in-laws, James Chittum and John Krug.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 2-4 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Cremation will follow the services.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Crossroads Care Center for the fantastic job over the last eight years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019