Charlene St John
Fond du Lac - Charlene A. St John (nee Hoffman), 61, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on December 28, 1958 in Menasha, the daughter of William and Beverly Hoffman (nee Showers). Charlene graduated from Menasha High School and then began working at Neenah Foundry. On March 19, 1983, she married Timothy St John and together they had five children. Charlene worked at St. Agnes Hospital as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and clipping recipes. She was also a past member of Cornerstone Worship Center. Charlene was a kind and generous woman who was always there for others. Most of all, she loved being a mother and her children were her top priority.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; children, Jesse (Andrea) St John, James (Amanda) St John, Jodi (Dustin) Owens, Christopher (Abelina) St John, and Benjamin St John; grandchildren, Brayden, Austin, Ava, and Asher, and Cecily and Finley; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Raymond, and Christopher; parents, William and Beverly Hoffman; siblings, John (Barb) Hoffman, Bill (Ann) Hoffman, Karla (Joe) Berken, and Karen (Larry) Mai; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Charlene's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital for their compassion and care.
Memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
