Rev. Charles E. Robinson
of KauKauna - Rev. Charles Robinson, OFM Capuchin, friar and priest, died on 1 September, 2020, at the age of 78 from complications due to the Covid virus.
Charlie was born in 1942, the son of John and Margaret (Thompson) Robinson, in Helena, MT. He graduated from Anaconda High School in 1960. Charlie was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1962, perpetually professed in 1967, and ordained a priest in 1970.
He was on the faculty of St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI from 1970-1980, at which time he was assigned to Lame Deer, MT, Pryor and finally Crow Agency, MT. He ministered in Montana until 2014 when he retired to Appleton, WI.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Margaret (101 years old), and his brother Bill (Jeanniene) of Olympia, WA and his sister Audrey (John) Ledgerwood of Ephrata, WA, nine nephews and nieces, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 58 years. He was predeceased by his brother Ken Robinson.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Isidore Parish- Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mt. Calvary WI 53057. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery in Mount Calvary.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Fr. Charlie's family at the church from 12:30-1:15 PM on September 8, 2020.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
