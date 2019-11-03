Services
Charles "Chuck" Mauch

Fond du Lac - Charles "Chuck" Mauch, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away November 2, 2019 at his home. He was born March 31, 1958 in Milwaukee, a son of Richard and Elizabeth (Wamser) Mauch.

Chuck graduated from MPTC's Engineering program. He was a member of the Optimists Club and the Eagles Club.

Chuck was a friend to all. He would help anyone in need. You could often find him helping a neighbor blowing leaves and snow or mowing the lawn. There wasn't anything that Chuck couldn't fix. He was a "jack of all trades."

Along with his family and friends, he will be missed by his furry friends Benji, Abby and Cuddles, who were very special to him.

Survivors include his fiancée, Darlene Jones, his mother, Betty, two children, Joshua and Chastity, three siblings, Albert Mauch of Fond du Lac, Bernadette "Bunny" Goss of Greensboro, NC, and Esther (Todd) Lehman of Fond du Lac, Darlene's daughter, Christina Jones, brother-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Denzin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick", an infant brother, Joseph, and a sister-in-law, Linda Mauch.

Visitation: Chuck's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Saturday November 9th at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St. Fond du Lac, from 1:00 to 3:45 PM.

Service: A funeral service will be held to celebrate Chuck's life at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
