Charles Mayer, DVM
Fond du Lac - Charles A. Mayer, DVM, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 30, 1933 in Fairmont, Minnesota, the son of William Judson and Margaret Bernice (nee Sorlie) Mayer.
Chuck operated the Eden and Fond du Lac Veterinary Clinics with John F. Zook, DVM, for many years. He was a longtime member of the Eden Lion's Club, Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, The American Veterinary Medical Association, and the Fond du Lac Elk's Club. He was an avid waterfowl and pheasant hunter. Chuck was also a member of the Eden Gun Club and a founding member of the Eden Snobirds Snowmobile Club.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Lori) Mayer, Kate (Bob) Guelig, and Dan (Jill) Mayer; grandchildren, Kimberly Rowe, Timothy Rowe, William Joseph Mayer, Andrea (Paul) Scannell, Russell Guelig, Paul Guelig, Maxwell Mayer, and Samuel Mayer; great-grandchildren, Braelon Allen, Devin Neal, Nevaeh Neal, Tristan Scannell, and a great-granddaughter due in April; sister, Margaret "Monie" Osborne; good friends, Joan Feucht, and Shannon Casper; and other relatives and friends.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Patricia L. Mayer; brother, William Judson Mayer II; and brother-in-law, Wayne Osborne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 12:00 noon at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B Eden. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Eden.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019