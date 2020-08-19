1/1
Charles N. Hackbarth
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles N. Hackbarth

Charles N. Hackbarth, 88, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Beaver Dam Care Center surrounded by his wife and sons.

Visitation for Charles will be held on Monday, August 24th from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

He was born May 23, 1932 in Oakfield, the son of Charles and Viola (Wild) Hackbarth. On June 12, 1965 he married Connie Mielkie at St. Michael Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Charles worked on the farm with his family. He then drove school bus for 10 years and also worked at the Miller Enco Gas Station, and then for La Grange Salvage until he retired. Charles was always willing to be a taxi cab service for his grandchildren. He enjoyed deer hunting, watching Brewers and Packer games, westerns and game shows, and watching birds. Charles was a past Eagles member.

Charles is survived by his wife Connie, two sons; David (Lori) Hackbarth and Michael (Renee) Hackbarth, six grandchildren; Keslie (Josh) Trout, Kegan, Karson, Karlee, Kaitlyn and Kylie, one great-granddaughter; Tessa Trout, one sister; Shirley (Martin) Duehring, and six brothers and sisters-in-law. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Elvira Brown and one brother; Winnie Hackbarth.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
M 7199 N Crystal Lake Rd
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
(920) 885-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved