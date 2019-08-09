|
Charles "Chuck" Ogie
Fond du Lac - Charles, "Chuck," Ogie passed on July 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Chuck was born on August 21, 1937, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to John and Rose Ogie. He attended in St. Mary Springs with his sister Mary, and brothers, David and Robert.
Chuck served as a draftsman in the USAF States Air Force from 1955-1959 He Married the love of his life, Yvette Rae Perkins on May 28th, 1960. They settled in University City in and raised three beautiful children: Michelle, Doug, and John.
Chuck was a talented graphic artist with a career that spanned 30+ years. He ultimately became the Art Director for Teledyne Ryan, overseeing all graphics and reproduction efforts for the company. After retiring in 1994 he led an active life and crisscrossed the US with his 1932 Roadster. Chuck was a beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be truly missed.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Ogie; brother, David Ogie; and beloved son, John Ogie. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvette Ogie; daughter, Michelle Johnston and son-in-law, Tom, of Encinitas, CA; his son, Doug Ogie and daughter-in-law, Janet, of Poway, CA; his seven grandchildren: Christopher, Gregory, Lauren, Zachary, Monica, William, and Hunter; his brother, Robert Ogie; and his Sister, Mary Ogie Georg.
Memorial services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA, 92122.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at or the Parkinson's Research Center at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019