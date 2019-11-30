Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fond du Lac - Charles E. Price, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Melrose Park, IL to the late Al and Litha Price on September 24, 1948.

Chuck was united in marriage to Nancy L. Kieckbusch-Finn on February 27, 1999 in Fond du Lac.

Chuck was a hard worker. He loved to work. Chuck worked for Wieser Concrete for over 18 years. When Chuck retired, he wanted to keep moving, he was very active and went to work for ServiceMaster of Fond du Lac. Chuck was helpful to his family and to all who knew him, doing different lawncare, snow removal and just being there to listen. Chuck enjoyed deer hunting and cold beer. He rolled with the punches; he was very easy to please. But what Chuck enjoyed most, were his grandchildren, Ethan, Makaila and Stephanie.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, David (Kim) Finn, Bethany (Aric Frank) Finn of Sarasota, FL and Troy (Emma Stephenson) Thrune; three grandchildren, Ethan and Makaila Foster of Sarasota, FL and Stephanie (Kevin) Carey; brothers, Robert (Darlene) Price and Fred (Kathy) Price; special nieces, Anne, Jennifer and Jewel; other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac. Per Chuck's request, there will be no formal funeral service. Cremation will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
