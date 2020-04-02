|
Charles "Chuck" R. Setser
Fond du Lac - Charles "Chuck" Raymond Setser passed away peacefully in his Fond du Lac home on March the 26th, 2020 at the age of 92. Chuck was born in Brownsville, WI to Keith and Edith (Heinich) Setser on February 29th, 1928 and married Joan (Kalt) Setser at St. Joseph Catholic Church in 1951.
Charles was a 1950 graduate of UW Madison with a Bachelor's degree in business. He served as a 1st lieutenant in the US Airforce, stationed in Tachikawa, Japan, and was a member of the American Legion Post #75. In 1956, Chuck joined the marketing research firm AC Nielsen Company, promoting to VP after 11 years with the company and served as general manager of the Fond du Lac branch until he retired in 1986. Chuck also served on the board of directors of National Exchange Bank from 1966 until his retirement.
Chuck also served as a member of the Urban Renewal Authority, the Association of Commerce, Rotary Club, Elks Club and South Hills Country Club. Chuck converted from Deism to Christ-follower in 2017 after reading the book "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young, given to him by a dear friend.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Joan, of 66 years, his beloved brother and sister-in-law Claude & Le Setser and his daughter Barbara Ann. His legacy lives on through his son and daughter-in-law John and Micky Setser, grandchildren Richard (wife Kim) Setser, RuthAnn (husband Josh) Murphy and Hannah (husband Patrick II) Ryan as well as his great grandbabies Lennon (7), Elliot (5), Jack (5) and Patrick III (2).
Chuck was a generous giver and a lover of life. He enjoyed traveling the world with Joan, playing cards and golfing, feeding the squirrels and sipping scotch. His family will miss most his strong leadership, gentle heart and his consistent barrage of inspirational quotes.
A date, time and location for the celebration of Chuck's life is yet to be determined and will be announced.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020