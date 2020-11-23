Charles "Tom" Thomas Gnewuch
Green Lake - Charles "Tom" Thomas Gnewuch, PhD, age 82, of Fond du Lac and Green Lake, WI, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.
Tom was born September 26, 1938, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Ahern) Gnewuch. After graduating from St. Mary Springs Academy in Fond du Lac, WI, Tom went on to earn his PhD at Georgetown University. Tom spent many years as an organic chemist, and was Professor of Chemistry at UW-Milwaukee at the time of his retirement. His focus as a university educator and researcher was in the area of medicinal chemistry with an emphasis on anti-cancer agents.
Tom loved music and was very active in the Green Lake Festival of Music, serving on the Board from 2003-2018. He graciously provided the musical accompaniment at the St. Francis Home Sunday Masses and for special occasions. He was a gifted pianist and enjoyed playing for fellow residents and guests.
On June 12, 1999 Tom married Julie Ann Lickteig. The couple divided their time between Green Lake and Dillon Colorado. Unfortunately shortly after their marriage, Tom was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord that left Tom without full use of his legs. Julie Ann cared for Tom until her untimely death in 2012. Ever resilient, Tom took to working on his next book, and recently published the second edition of his "Green Lake Memories," a labor of love for him.
There was almost nothing Tom enjoyed more than being at his home in Green Lake. From childhood on, Tom spent summer days at the family home there, enjoying the lake, sailing and sailboat racing, sunsets, and the beauty of nature there.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, David Lickteig of Ellensburg, WA; nephew, Eric Lickteig of Vail, CO; and many other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Gnewuch; and his wife, Julie Ann Lickteig Gnewuch.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the St. Francis Home/Terrace for your loving care and support these past seven years. We express our deep gratitude to Vickie Faris and her staff, and all those who took such kind, compassionate and loving care of Tom, particularly in the last several years of Tom's life. You helped him to stay safely and comfortably at his beloved Green Lake home (especially these past eight months) and gave him a gift we will long remember.
A graveside service for Tom will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI with Father Peter Auer officiating. Memorials in Tom's name may be directed to Green Lake Festival of Music, P.O. Box 569, Green Lake, WI 54941 or St. Mary Springs Academy, 255 County Rd K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
